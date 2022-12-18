Giants vs. Commanders: Game picks, best bets for Week 15 NFL season

The incoming Week 15 schedule will include a Sunday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants (7-5-1) and Washington Commanders (7-5-1) for a huge NFC East battle. The Giants have fallen in four of their last six appearances, while Washington’s season has gone in the opposite direction with zero losses in four games.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Giants-Commanders in Week 15 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Commanders odds

Spread: Commanders -4.5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Commanders -230, Giants +195

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Giants +4.5

While the Giants offered bare-minimum effort to inspire their fanbase last week, they should be more fired up in a game that will pretty much map out the rest of their season. Defense allowed New York to hang around in the 20-20 tie between these teams two weeks ago. That will likely be the case once again, since Washington’s success is more tailored to the defense, as well. We should be in for another close one where the Giants can at least cover.

Over/under: Under 40.5

These two teams finished with a 20-20 tie in overtime last week and both teams need defense to step up with inconsistent offenses in a huge game.

Player prop: Saquon Barkley UNDER 64.5 rushing yards

Barkley hasn’t topped this number in four straight games and five out of his last six. He went for a whopping152 against the Texans five games ago on 35 carries and hasn’t done much since. Washingtons run defense is stout and they’ll focus on stopping Barkley.