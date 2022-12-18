Steelers vs. Panthers: Game picks, best bets for Week 15 NFL season

Week 15 will see the Pittsburgh Steelers heading south to take on the Carolina Panthers. The Steelers are trying to keep their head afloat in the AFC North, while the Panthers are miraculously still in play for the NFC South title. Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina is set for 1 p.m., and the game will air on CBS.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Steelers-Panthers in Week 15 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Panthers odds

Spread: Panthers -3

Point total: 37.5

Moneyline: Steelers +135, Panthers -155

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Steelers +3

Carolina has had a rollercoaster of a season using their fourth quarterback under center this season. Sam Darnold has been serviceable in his usage, but I’m still surprised the Panthers are three-point favorites. The Carolina defense should be in line for a decent game with a struggling Pittsburgh offense, but I think the Steelers hang around in this game.

Over/under: Under 37.5

The point total for this game is deservingly low. Pittsburgh and Carolina have both seen 61.5% of their games see the under hit. I initially wrote this with the over because it feels like they have to be able to combine for 38 points, but the more you look at it, the more you realize we are in for a real stinker. Yes, the Panthers are coming off a game where they scored 30, but they had 223 team rushing yards, and you can’t expect that to repeat.

Player prop: D’Onta Foreman over 70.5 rushing yards (-115)

Foreman has been able to take over from Christian McCaffrey in the backfield. Now, he isn’t as used in the receiving game, but he has been able to tally consistent rushing performances. He has at least 71 rushing yards in five of his last seven games. The Steelers allow 115.8 rushing yards per game, and Foreman has a good shot to tally at least 71 yards on the ground on Sunday.