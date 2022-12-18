Eagles vs. Bears: Game picks, best bets for Week 15 NFL season

Week 15 will see the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Chicago Bears. Kickoff from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois is set for 1 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox. The Eagles have clinched a playoff spot, while the Bears are just playing for pride at this point.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Eagles-Bears in Week 15 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Bears odds

Spread: Eagles -9

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Eagles -410, Bears +330

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Eagles -9

Philadelphia has the best record in the NFL. When you look at their offense, there isn’t really anywhere that you can try to find an advantage. Chicago has the upside of Justin Fields’ rushing ability, but they haven’t registered a win even with this discovery. When it comes to the spread, the Eagles should cover if they aren’t looking ahead to their matchup with the Dallas Cowboys next week.

Over/under: Over 48.5

The Eagles have scored at least 35 points in each of their last three games. While their point differential is vastly different between the first and second halves, Philly should be able to handle their part of hitting the over. With Fields unlocking his rushing ability, the Bears have scored at least 19 points in six of their last seven games. We should see the over hit on Sunday.

Player prop: Justin Fields under 164.5 passing yards (-115)

The Eagles' defense is allowing the fewest passing yards per game. They give up an average of 178.7 passing yards, while Fields is averaging 158 yards per game. This is a low total, but lacking a star wide receiver is going to hurt him in this game, even if the game script favors him airing out the ball.