Chiefs vs. Texans: Game picks, best bets for Week 15 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs will head south to take on the Houston Texans in Week 15. Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS. The Chiefs sit atop the AFC West and can clinch the division with a win, while Houston is just playing for pride at this point.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Chiefs-Texans in Week 15 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs. Texans odds

Spread: Chiefs -14

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -850, Texans +600

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Chiefs -14

The Chiefs must have heard everyone saying that they were going to take a step back this year, and they must have taken that personally. Patrick Mahomes leads the league in passing yards, and Kansas City should be able to handle the spread in this game. The Texans are likely to be missing their top running back and two wide receivers, so their offense could be stunted in a game they can’t afford it. Chiefs should cover.

Over/under: Under 49.5

This is a high point total, and I am only confident in one team scoring. The Chiefs should be able to put up points aplenty, but the Texans have scored 17 points or fewer in six of their last seven games. I don’t think they get shut out, but I think we see the under get hit for this game.

Player prop: JuJu Smith-Schuster UNDER 50.5 receiving yards

Smith-Schuster had a big game last week where he beat this prop, but was under the three previous games. The Texans make for an easy defense to beat, but the Chiefs should get Kadarius Toney and Mecole Hardman back this week and they like to spread the ball around.