Cowboys vs. Jaguars: Game picks, best bets for Week 15 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a non-conference game for Week 15. Kickoff from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox. The Cowboys can clinch a playoff berth with a win, while the Jaguars are trying to make a late run for the AFC South title.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Cowboys-Jaguars in Week 15 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Jaguars odds

Spread: Cowboys -4

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Cowboys -205, Jaguars +175

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Cowboys -4

Dallas had a scare last week against the Houston Texans and will need to be better this week against Jacksonville. The Cowboys have won four games in a row, and all of them have been by at least four points. Jacksonville is doing a good job of keeping games close, but the Dallas defense is due for a rebound. The Cowboys should cover.

Over/under: Over 48

Each of the Cowboys’ and Jaguars’ last three games this season has seen at least 48 points scored. Even with the Dallas defense being a stout unit, the Jaguars have stepped up on offense enough this season. I still think the Cowboys take the win, but they do so with more than 48 points scored in this game.

Player prop: Tony Pollard OVER 17.5 yards receiving

Pollard has been seeing more targets of late as he’s gotten more playing time and this week he faces a Jaguars team that has allowed the second most receiving yards to running backs on the season.