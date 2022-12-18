Lions vs. Jets: Game picks, best bets for Week 15 NFL season

The Detroit Lions will hit the road to take on the New York Jets in Week 15 of the NFL season. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey is set for 1 p.m. ET, with the game airing on CBS. Both of these teams remain in the playoff hunt and need a win to keep an eye on the postseason.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Lions-Jets in Week 15 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lions vs. Jets odds

Spread: Lions -1

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Lions -115, Jets -105

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Lions -1

Quarterback Mike White wasn’t cleared for this game, so backup Zach Wilson will start. Don’t look now, but Detroit has won five of their last six games, with their lone loss being by three points to the Buffalo Bills. The Lions' offense should be able to head into this game and take care of business allowing them to win and cover.

Over/under: Over 44

Even with Wilson back under center, I think the Jets are going to be able to score against the Lions' defense. Detroit has scored at least 25 points in five straight games and at least 31 in four of their last five. Despite the chance that New York takes a step back with Wilson under center, the Lions should be able to score plenty to help the over hit.

Player prop: Zonovan Knight UNDER 65.5

Knight has beaten this prop in all three of his starts and the Lions overall have been weak defensively, but they have been strong against the run of late. Add in Zach Wilson this week and they should be able to key on the run even more.