Cardinals vs. Broncos: Game picks, best bets for Week 15 NFL season

The Arizona Cardinals will face the Denver Broncos in Week 15 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado is set for 4:05 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox. The Broncos have been eliminated from playoff contention, and with Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray ruled out for the year, Arizona may not have much left.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Cardinals-Broncos in Week 15 of the NFL season.

Cardinals vs. Broncos odds

Spread: Broncos -3

Point total: 37

Moneyline: Cardinals +140, Broncos -165

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Cardinals +3

This game could very well see Brett Rypien take on Colt McCoy. We could be in line for one of the worst games of the season this week. Regardless of if Russell Wilson is able to play in the game, McCoy is better set up to play well in this game. The Denver defense is tough, but he has James Conner, DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown to rely on. The Cardinals should cover.

Over/under: UNDER

Just because I think Arizona holds their own doesn’t mean I think we see a plethora of points scored. Before last week, the Broncos had scored 10 points or fewer in three of their last four games. The Denver offense has been brutally bad this year, and a favorable matchup could be wasted. I’m taking the under as this one feels destined to be like 13-10.

Player prop: Jerry Jeudy OVER 60.5 receiving yards

This is a fairly lofty prop for backup Brett Rypien, but he has shown an affinity for Jeudy in his two appearances this season. In his one full game he targeted Jeudy 11 times. Jeudy caught seven of those for 96 yards against a good Jets defense. The Cardinals aren’t as good.