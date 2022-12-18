Titans vs. Chargers: Game picks, best bets for Week 15 NFL season

The Tennessee Titans will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC battle in Week 15. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, with the game airing on CBS. The Titans currently sit atop the AFC South, while the Chargers need to win to stay in the playoff hunt.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Titans-Chargers in Week 15 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Chargers odds

Spread: Chargers -3

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Titans +135, Chargers -155

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Chargers -3

This presents an interesting matchup as the Titans' defense is very susceptible to getting beat by the pass while the Chargers' defense gets torched by the run. Derrick Henry is in line for a big game, but so are Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer. I have more faith in the Chargers' offense as a whole than I do in the Titans’, so I think Los Angeles covers in a shootout.

Over/under: Over 46.5

The Titans' defense has given up at least 35 points in back-to-back games, while the Chargers have scored at least 20 in four straight. Los Angeles is allowing an average of 25.1 points per game, with Tennessee allowing an average of 21.2. Even with the Titans relying on Henry on the ground, we should see the over hit in this game.

Player prop: Mike Williams over 65.5 receiving yards (-115)

When Williams has been healthy, he has been dangerous for the Los Angeles passing attack. Last week he had 116 yards and a score on six receptions. Tennessee is allowing 283.7 passing yards per game, which is the second most in the NFL. Williams should be able to haul in at least 66 receiving yards for the sixth time this season.