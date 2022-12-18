Patriots vs. Raiders: Game picks, best bets for Week 15 NFL season

The Patriots and Raiders game will be in the late afternoon window after getting flexed out for the Giants and Commanders. Amazingly, the Patriots just need to win out and they’re in the playoffs, while the Raiders don’t have that luxury.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Patriots-Raiders in Week 15 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Patriots vs. Raiders odds

Spread: Raiders -2

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Patriots +110, Raiders -130

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Patriots +2

It makes sense that the Raiders are favored, as they have the better offense, but the Patriots have a better defense. But the Patriots do get Jakobi Meyers back and Rhamondre Stevenson appears to be a go as well. Add in the Raiders inconsistent nature and I like the Patriots to squeak out an ugly win.

Over/under: UNDER 45

The Patriots will want to slow this game down and win on defense. That game plan, if successful, will keep this game from being high-scoring.

Player prop: Josh Jacobs UNDER 80.5 rushing yards

Jacobs has been amazing this season and it’s hard to bet against him, but the Patriots have only allowed one running back, Aaron Jones, to top 80 rushing yards all season. And if you take away that Packers game, no running back has topped 62 rushing yards against them.