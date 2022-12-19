Best NFL player prop bets for Rams vs. Packers for Week 15 Monday Night Football

The Green Bay Packers face the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football of Week 15 at Lambeau Field. The Rams have found some new energy after getting their first win in nearly two months over the Raiders last week with Baker Mayfield now under center in Los Angeles. The Packers are coming off a win over the Bears and a bye week, and are seven-point favorites heading into the game.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Packers: Best NFL player prop bets

Christian Watson, Anytime TD scorer (+140)

Watson has been on a roll in recent weeks. The rookie has scored eight times in the last four weeks — seven receiving and one rushing — and we can expect to continue to see him utilized in Monday night’s game. Quickly becoming Aaron Rodgers’ favorite target, Watson as an anytime TD scorer feels like a lock against the Rams.

Aaron Jones, over 60.5 rushing yards (-105)

Though Jones has been struggling lately to get substantial yardage on the ground, he was limited with an ankle injury last week and should be able to return to full strength against the Rams on Monday. While the Rams have a solid run defense going up to match him, he has a way of cutting through these better defenses for big gains.

Baker Mayfield, over 188.5 passing yards (-115)

Mayfield has played just one game with the Rams, in which he passed for 230 yards, and it’s safe to say that we can expect him to get around 200 again this week. He thrived without Cooper Kupp there, looking for Ben Skowronek and Van Jefferson. Now that the team chemistry has had some real time to develop, the over on Mayfield’s passing yards is a solid prop this week.