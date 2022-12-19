Breaking down NFL betting splits for Rams vs. Packers on Week 15 Monday Night Football

On Monday Night Football in Week 15, the Los Angeles Rams travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN/ABC. Below we take a look at the betting splits for tonight’s game.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Packers, Week 15 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Packers are 7.5-point favorites. 80% of the handle and 51% of bets are being placed on the Packers to cover.

Is the public right? The Packers are fresh off a bye week and were victorious 28-19 against the Chicago Bears. The Rams are coming off a win of their own on Thursday Night Football last week, where they squeaked by the Las Vegas Raiders on a game-winning drive. If the LA defense can step up in ways it did last season, then this one will be closer than the public thinks.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 39.5. 69% of the handle and 65% of bets are being placed on the OVER.

Is the public right? Both of these offenses have been better than their defenses in recent weeks. Green Bay has averaged 30.5 total points in their previous two games, while the Rams have given up at least 26 to their opponents in four of the previous five contests.

Betting the moneyline: The Packers are home favorites with moneyline odds at -350. Moneyline odds for the Rams are at +290. 67% of the handle and 75% of bets are being placed on the Packers to win.

Is the public right? If history has told us anything, it’s that opponents are never thrilled about playing in “The Frozen Tundra” as they call it. The Rams traveling from sunny Hollywood doesn’t bode well for their already struggling selves. The public is right to believe that the Packers will take this one on their home turf.