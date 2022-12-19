Bengals vs. Buccaneers: Game picks, best bets for Week 15 NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals will hit the road and head south to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS. The Bengals sit narrowly in second in the AFC North, while the Bucs cling to their lead in the NFC South.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Bengals-Bucs in Week 15 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Bucs odds

Spread: Bengals -3.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Bengals -190, Buccaneers +160

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Bengals -3.5

These teams have had opposite trajectories this year. Cincy has won five games in a row after the team let Joe Burrow have more of a say in the offense. Tampa Bay won their first two games of the season but are 3-2 in their last five. Even on the road, Cincy is rightfully favored. The Bucs have sputtered recently, and I’m banking on the momentum for Cincinnati to help them cover.

Over/under: Over 44.5

Tampa Bay has scored 17 points or fewer in three straight games. Luckily for the over, Cincinnati has seen their scoring increase in their win streak, and they have scored at least 20 in five straight. Despite the Bucs' defense being solid, the Bengals are healthy and should help push this one over the 44 points in total.

Player prop: Mike Evans over 57.5 receiving yards (-115)

It has been a wild season because this is a low line for Evans. He has been underperforming, and his streak of 1,000-yard seasons is certainly in jeopardy. The Bengals' defense is giving up the 13th most passing yards per game. Even though Tom Brady has struggled, Evans has retained a high target share and should be able to log at least 58 receiving yards in this game.