Week 16 NFL Survivor pool strategy with safe, value, trap picks

The NFL is opening Week 16 and most people are finished with their Survivor pools. While most pools have likely wrapped, there are probably still a handful available. If you are in one of those few still going, it’s time to start utilizing the big name teams if you’ve been holding them back to date.

We’re back with another week of picks advice for your Survivor pools. Last week, we hit on the big upset, listing Cowboys over Jaguars as the trap pick of the week for Survivor. A Cowboys road game upset isn’t the most shocking thing in the world, but the way that game went down certainly was.

DK Nation is here to help with a look at safe choices, value choices, and potential traps.

Safest picks

Chiefs over Seahawks

If this was in Seattle, I’d be a bit more hesitant. But at Arrowhead, I just can’t see the Seahawks getting a win out of this. Maybe they give Kansas City a little bit of trouble, but this is a game the Chiefs win.

Best value picks

Bills over Bears

Bucs over Cardinals

It’s time to unload your biggest teams if you still have them. And while the Bucs have struggled, Trace McSorley is bad enough that if you don’t have the Chiefs or Bills available, it’s worth using the Bucs.

Trap pick

Ravens over Falcons

Tyler Huntley is a decent option in this kind of matchup, but I think we see a little more from Desmond Ridder to the point that it could create some messiness. Baltimore probably wins, but I’m inclined to stay away from them.