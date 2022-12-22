Full list of Week 16 straight-up picks with confidence levels

The NFL has returned for Week 16 with the holiday season upon us. The week opens with Thursday Night Football, and then we get 11 games on Christmas Eve Saturday, three games on Christmas Day Sunday, and Monday Night Football to close out the week.
It’s a busy week for the playoff picture. The Bills and Eagles can clinch their division titles, with Philadelphia also able to secure the No. 1 overall seed with a win. Additionally, the Bengals can clinch a playoff berth with a win, while the Ravens, Chargers, and Giants can clinch with a win and some help.
The week opens with the Jaguars and Jets on Thursday both fighting to hang around playoff content. The biggest games on Saturday include Eagles-Cowboys, Falcons-Ravens, and Lions-Panthers. Sunday is a lighter schedule, but Packers-Dolphins and Bucs-Cardinals offer some playoff implications. The week wraps with the Chargers and Colts on Monday, with LA on the right side of the playoff standings.
In the meantime, we’re back with straight-up picks for Week 16 of the regular season. We pick each game’s winner, and then slot the picks based on confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicates a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win. Last week, I went 11-4 overall with my picks. I was 1-0 on my high confidence pick, 8-1 on media, 1-2 on low, and 1-2 on no confidence picks.
High confidence
Bills over Bears
Chiefs over Seahawks
Medium confidence
Bengals over Patriots
Lions over Panthers
Vikings over Giants
49ers over Commanders
Dolphins over Packers
Bucs over Cardinals
Chargers over Colts
Low confidence
Jaguars over Jets***
Titans over Texans
Ravens over Falcons
Eagles over Cowboys***
Raiders over Steelers***
Broncos over Rams
No confidence
Saints over Browns***