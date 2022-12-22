Full list of Week 16 straight-up picks with confidence levels

The NFL has returned for Week 16 with the holiday season upon us. The week opens with Thursday Night Football, and then we get 11 games on Christmas Eve Saturday, three games on Christmas Day Sunday, and Monday Night Football to close out the week.

It’s a busy week for the playoff picture. The Bills and Eagles can clinch their division titles, with Philadelphia also able to secure the No. 1 overall seed with a win. Additionally, the Bengals can clinch a playoff berth with a win, while the Ravens, Chargers, and Giants can clinch with a win and some help.

The week opens with the Jaguars and Jets on Thursday both fighting to hang around playoff content. The biggest games on Saturday include Eagles-Cowboys, Falcons-Ravens, and Lions-Panthers. Sunday is a lighter schedule, but Packers-Dolphins and Bucs-Cardinals offer some playoff implications. The week wraps with the Chargers and Colts on Monday, with LA on the right side of the playoff standings.

In the meantime, we’re back with straight-up picks for Week 16 of the regular season. We pick each game’s winner, and then slot the picks based on confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicates a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win. Last week, I went 11-4 overall with my picks. I was 1-0 on my high confidence pick, 8-1 on media, 1-2 on low, and 1-2 on no confidence picks.

High confidence

Bills over Bears

Chiefs over Seahawks

Medium confidence

Bengals over Patriots

Lions over Panthers

Vikings over Giants

49ers over Commanders

Dolphins over Packers

Bucs over Cardinals

Chargers over Colts

Low confidence

Jaguars over Jets***

Titans over Texans

Ravens over Falcons

Eagles over Cowboys***

Raiders over Steelers***

Broncos over Rams

No confidence

Saints over Browns***