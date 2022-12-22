Best NFL player prop bets for Jaguars vs. Jets for Week 16 Thursday Night Football

Week 16 will see the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the New York Jets. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Amazon Prime Video. Both of these teams are in the hunt for playoff spots in the AFC, so while the matchup may not be exciting on paper, it certainly has postseason implications.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs. Jets: Best NFL player prop bets

Christian Kirk, under 49.5 receiving yards (-115)

Kirk has been a solid player in his first year with the Jags. He has 73 receptions and leads the team in yards (966) and touchdowns (7). Kirk will have a tough test this week as New York is allowing the fourth-fewest passing yards per game in the league. With teammates like Zay Jones and Evan Engram playing better weekly, the chances for Kirk could be limited. He should finish with fewer than 50 receiving yards in this game.

Travis Etienne, over 67.5 rushing yards (-115)

When not dealing with injuries, Etienne has shown flashes of why the Jaguars thought they could count on him for the future. He is coming off his fourth 100+ yard rushing performance and has momentum. Jacksonville continues to waive their running back depth, so Etienne should have a ton of work on Thursday night and should see the over on this prop hit.

Garrett Wilson, over 55.5 receiving yards (-115)

Wilson saw nine targets last week and brought in four of them for 98 yards. This marks four straight games with at least 78 receiving yards. He hasn’t taken a step back with the team going back to Wilson under center with the injured Mike White and should see another high target share this week. Jacksonville’s defense is giving up the fourth-most passing yards per game, so look for Wilson to tally at least 56 receiving yards on Thursday.