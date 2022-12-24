Falcons vs. Ravens: Game picks, best bets for Week 16 NFL season

Week 16 will see the Atlanta Falcons flying north to take on the Baltimore Ravens in a non-conference matchup. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox. The Falcons’ postseason hopes hang on by a thread, while the Ravens are dealing with some concerning injuries.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Falcons-Ravens in Week 16 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Falcons vs. Ravens odds

Spread: Ravens -7.5

Point total: 35.5

Moneyline: Falcons +290, Ravens -350

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Ravens -7.5

This line is interesting because Baltimore backup quarterback Tyler Huntley was added to Wednesday’s injury report with a shoulder issue. If he and Lamar Jackson are inactive, then either Anthony Brown or Brett Hundley will be activated from the practice squad and get the starting nod. Even if that happens, I think JK Dobbins and the defense are enough to handle the Falcons and cover this spread.

Over/under: Under 35.5

Despite my thinking that the Ravens rebound this week, we are not likely to see a plethora of points scored. Baltimore’s game last weekend ended 13-3 (with their scoring three points) and the Falcons fell 21-18 on the road. Atlanta has scored 18 points or fewer in each of their last three games, while Baltimore has 16 or fewer in that same span.

Player prop: J.K. Dobbins over 56.5 rushing yards (-120)

Dobbins has returned from IR and has put up massive numbers in the two games he has played. He is averaging 14 carries for 122 yards and a touchdown in those games. The Ravens are expected to have Huntley under center again, which gives further upside to Dobbins taking on the Falcons' defense allowing the 12th most rushing yards per game.