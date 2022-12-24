Lions vs. Panthers: Game picks, best bets for Week 16 NFL season

The incoming Week 16 schedule will include a matchup between the Detroit Lions (7-7) and Carolina Panthers (5-9). The Lions are gunning for a playoff bid, winning six of their last seven games, while Carolina looks to play saboteur for other teams in the NFC.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Lions-Panthers in Week 16 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lions vs. Panthers odds

Spread: Lions -3

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Lions -150, Panthers +130

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Lions -3

Dan Campbell’s unit is on an absolute tear recently. Things are clicking at the right time for this slow-starting Lions team, and they now appear to be determined as ever to make their first postseason appearance since January 2017. This spread seems too light against the Panthers, especially after their Week 15 blunder against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Over/under: Over 43.5

Detroit has been a formidable offense in the previous three games — averaging 31.3 points per contest (third in the NFL). While the Panthers have caused fits for their opponents in the second half of the year, they’ve also given up 24 points in the previous two games.

Player prop: D.J. Moore over 53.5 receiving yards (-115)

Moore was likely one of the few people excited to see Sam Darnold back under center for the Panthers. For some reason, these two just have a connection that pays dividends for Moore. In two of the three games Darnold has been under center this season, Moore has at least 73 receiving yards and a score. The Lions' defense allows the third-most passing yards per game, so look for Moore to eclipse this mark.