Bills vs. Bears: Game picks, best bets for Week 16 NFL season

The incoming Week 16 schedule will include a matchup between the Buffalo Bills (11-3) and Chicago Bears (3-11) for a cross-conference clash. The Bills are playing for a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the final three games of the regular season, while Chicago hopes to finish strong after another disappointing campaign.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Bills-Bears in Week 16 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Bears odds

Spread: Bills -8.5

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Bills -380, Bears +310

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Bills -8.5

The Bears played well against the NFL’s best team last week, losing only by five points when Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles came to town. Don’t let this result inspire you to trust the Bears against the Bills this week. Buffalo wants to make a statement in these final weeks of the regular season, and the impetus of pulling ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs as the top AFC team will be enough for this spread to cover.

Over/under: Over 40

These are two teams that love to find themselves smackdab in shootout affairs every week. Despite a fast-paced game where the Eagles and Bears combined for 63 total rushing attempts, the point total still managed to finish above the 40-mark. We can expect more passing when Josh Allen and the Bills offense comes to Chicago, which should give the Bears a chance to score in the 20s for the second-straight affair.

Player prop: Devin Singletary over 47.5 rushing yards (-120)

The weather for this game is going to be gross, and it will favor the run. Singletary should be able to have a solid outing against a defense that is allowing the sixth-most rushing yards per game. He has had back-to-back games with fewer than 43 yards, but before that had three straight where he totaled at least 51 rushing yards. Given the weather and the matchup, take the over.