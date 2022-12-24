Saints vs. Browns: Game picks, best bets for Week 16 NFL season

The incoming Week 16 schedule will include a matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns for a cross-conference clash. The Saints evened things out in porous NFC South divisional race, while Cleveland has to win out the remainder of the regular season in order to have a chance at playoffs.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Saints-Browns in Week 16 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saints vs. Browns odds

Spread: Browns -2.5

Point total: 32.5

Moneyline: Browns -

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Browns -2.5

Neither of these teams have given the NFL community much to marvel at in recent weeks, but the Browns’ last three victories have been by more than three points. Last week’s 13-3 victory over the Baltimore Ravens wasn’t a pretty one, but it was still encouraging to see the Browns step up to the task and prove that they still belong in the AFC playoffs. New Orleans has played some uninspiring football in 2022, and are difficult to watch at times offensively. Look for the Cleveland defense to stymie yet another struggling opponent.

Over/under: Under 32.5

This matchup has the makings of a slow-paced, run-heavy affair. The weather is expected to be caked with snow, and have a temperature of about 13 degrees. The Browns will likely put this game on the shoulders of Nick Chubb, who tallied 21 carries for 99 yards on a similarly cold night against Baltimore in Week 15. The Saints will feed Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill on the other side of the football.

Player prop: Juwan Johnson, over 26.5 receiving yards (-115)

The Saints are going to be devoid of reliable pass-catchers in a game that will be brutally cold. Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave have already been ruled out, which paves the way for Johnson to see an uptick in usage. Johnson has finished with at least 42 yards in four of his last five games. He should see a good target share and will benefit from being closer to the line of scrimmage if the wind ends up being a factor.