Seahawks vs. Chiefs: Game picks, best bets for Week 16 NFL season

The incoming Week 16 schedule will include a matchup between the Seattle Seahawks (7-7) and Kansas City Chiefs (11-3). The Seahawks’ playoff hopes have begun to slip, as they’ve fallen in four of their last five games, while Kansas City’s sights remain on homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Seahawks-Chiefs in Week 16 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. Chiefs odds

Spread: Chiefs -10

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Chiefs -475, Seahawks +380

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Seahawks +10

While the Chiefs are out to swipe the AFC’s top seed in the 2022-23 playoffs, the Seahawks are down to their final shot to secure a playoff appearance this season. If they lose in Week 16, a lot of things are going to have to fall into their favor, even if they win their final two games against the New York Jets and Los Angeles Rams. It’s a stretch to say they’ll beat the Chiefs outright, but the Seahawks aren’t going down easy. Take the points here.

Over/under: Over 49

The Chiefs and Seahawks love to play offense. Looking specifically at Kansas City’s last three games, there has been at least 51 total points. Seattle’s offense needs to bounce back after a quiet offensive showing against the San Francisco 49ers’ top defense. If Geno Smith commands his offense to put points on the board early, then Patrick Mahomes won’t mind delivering his share for the Chiefs. Take this high Over.

Player prop: Isiah Pacheco, over 69.5 rushing yards

Pacheco has taken over the backfield for Kansas City. We have seen backup Jerick McKinnon getting some work in recent weeks, but don’t let that deter you. Pacheco has at least 69 rushing yards in five of his last six games. Seattle’s defense is giving up the second-most rushing yards per game, giving Pacheco a great shot to surpass this line.