Giants vs. Vikings: Game picks, best bets for Week 16 NFL season

The incoming Week 16 schedule will include a matchup between the New York Giants (8-5-1) and Minnesota Vikings (11-3) for an NFC clash and various playoff implications. The Giants kept their playoff hopes rolling with a crucial victory against the Washington Commanders last week, while the Vikings came out victorious against the Indianapolis Colts in one of the most entertaining displays of football that we’ve seen in 2022.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Giants-Vikings in Week 16 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Vikings odds

Spread: Vikings -4.5

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Vikings -225, Giants +190

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Giants +4.5

The Giants have more at stake right now than the Vikings, which should result in this one being closer than what the oddsmakers believe. Let’s not forget that Minnesota had to work extra hard to come back from a 33-0 deficit against the Colts last Saturday. New York is trending up, they are fired up, and they will build themselves up to at least cover this spread on Christmas Eve.

Over/under: Over 48

Both of these defenses have surrendered a boatload of points to their opponents this season, especially the Vikings, which is what makes every point total of theirs on a weekly basis seem easy. Simply because they can score about as many points as what they allow. The Giants should be able to spark some offense, after putting up at least 20 points in their last four appearances.

Player prop: Daniel Jones, under 227.5 passing yards (-115)

Jones has totaled at least 228 passing yards just twice this season. Yes, the Vikings' defense is allowing the second-most passing yards per game. Still, New York lacks dominant pass-catchers, which should hinder Jones from surpassing his line for this game.