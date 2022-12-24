Bengals vs. Patriots: Game picks, best bets for Week 16 NFL season

The incoming Week 16 schedule will include a matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals (10-4) and New England Patriots (7-7) for an AFC showdown. The game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Bengals-Patriots in Week 16 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Patriots odds

Spread: Bengals -3

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Bengals -165, Patriots +140

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Patriots +3

The best unit on the field on Saturday afternoon is the New England defense, and the Pats have to be as motivated to get back on the field as any team after the devastating finish last week against the Las Vegas Raiders. Meanwhile, this is the second weekend in a row where the Bengals are playing on the road. Let’s go with New England getting a field goal.

Over/under: Under 41.5

The temperature will be a high of 22 degrees on Saturday with winds up to 20 MPH, so the under is going to be a strong bet especially if you can get it over the key number of 41. The Pats rank fifth in yards per play defensively, and they should do plenty to keep this total under 41.5.

Player prop: Joe Mixon Over 59.5 rushing yards

The Bengals are likely going to keep the ball on the ground more often than usual, and that’ll be great news for Mixon, though he’s coming off a poor performance with 21 yards last week. Still, he rushed for more than 90 yards twice in his last four games and should reach 60 yards with additional attempts.