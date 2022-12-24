Texans vs. Titans: Game picks, best bets for Week 16 NFL season

The incoming Week 16 schedule will include a matchup between the Houston Texans (1-12-1) and Tennessee Titans (7-7) for an AFC clash. While the Titans need the win for the playoffs, the Texans are looking for their second win of the season.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Texans-Titans in Week 16 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Texans vs. Titans odds

Spread: Titans -3

Point total: 35.5

Moneyline: Titans -170, Texans +145

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Titans -3

The Titans need this win badly. They’re coming off four straight losses and the Jaguars are right behind them for first place in the division. The Texans are without a bunch of guys and would like the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. A loss would really help them there. Look for the Titans to come out big in this one.

Over/under: Over 35.5

The Texans shocked many as they took the Kansas City Chiefs to overtime last week. They also scored 24 points. They’ve scored 20+ in two straight games and have looked decent. They have nothing to lose and that’s how their offense has played. For the Titans, they should run the ball for a good portion of the game and their offense should have a big day.

Player prop: Derrick Henry Over 97.5 Rushing Yards

This just feels like a Henry Breakout game. Ryan Tannehill is out which means they’ll need to rely more on the run game. Last time he played the Texans, he had his best game of the season rushing for 219 yards and two touchdowns. It wouldn't shock me if he set the single-game rushing yard record this week which was 296 by Adrian Peterson.