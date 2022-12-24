Commanders vs. 49ers: Game picks, best bets for Week 16 NFL season

In Week 16, the Washington Commanders will travel to Santa Clara to take on the San Francisco 49ers. Both teams are in the playoff contention, so it should be a competitive game. Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Commanders-49ers in Week 16 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Commanders vs. 49ers odds

Spread: 49ers -6.5

Point total: 37.5

Moneyline: 49ers -300, Commanders +250

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: 49ers -6.5

The Commanders have been decent this season, but this is too tough of a matchup for them. The 49ers are great and have built a phenomenal team. Brock Purdy has played very well, but the front office built a team where you could place a majority of quarterbacks and they’d have success. I think they win this game by double digits.

Over/under: Under 37.5

We know that the 49ers defense is great. They allow the least amount of points per game in the NFL at 15. However, the Commanders defense has had some success this season as well. I expect something like a 17-7 game here, but I don't think these teams have a ton of success offensively.

Player prop: George Kittle Over 44.5 Receiving Yards

The Commanders haven’t faced off against any good tight ends over the past few weeks, so they’ve been limited. The last good tight end they faced was Week 9 against the Vikings and T.J. Hockenson. He had nine receptions for 70 yards. Last week, Kittle had one of his best games of the season. Look for him to be heavily involved in this offense again.