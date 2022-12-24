Eagles vs. Cowboys: Game picks, best bets for Week 16 NFL season

The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys in one of the biggest matchups of Week 16. Philadelphia looks to hold their No. 1 seed, while the Cowboys hope to finish as the No. 1 Wild Card. Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Eagles-Cowboys in Week 16 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Cowboys odds

Spread: Cowboys -4.5

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -200, Eagles 170

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Cowboys -4.5

With Jalen Hurts out, the Cowboys should win the game. Yes, they struggled last week, but they need this bounce back. They remember last weeks loss and want to be better. Gardner Minshew is a fun backup, but I don't think he’ll have a ton of success against this tough Cowboys defense. I like Dallas to win by a touchdown.

Over/under: Under 46.5

I don't think either team scores a ton of points. With Hurts out, I think the Eagles’ offense will have struggle. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ offense showed struggles late last week in a loss to the Jaguars. Both defenses have been great this season. I think that continues this week and the divisional rivalry is a low scoring game.

Player prop: Miles Sanders Over 64.5 Rushing Yards

The Cowboys allow 133.1 rushing yards per game which ranks 24th in the NFL. The Eagles need Sanders to step up as they’re without QB1. As they didn't give the ball to Snders much last week, I expect him to be heavily involved this week. Take a look at his 100+ rushing yards prop as well. This could be a big week for him.