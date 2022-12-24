Raiders vs. Steelers: Game picks, best bets for Week 16 NFL season

The NFL’s 2022 Christmas Eve slate features a matchup of historic rivals with the Las Vegas Raiders traveling to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kick off is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 24 from Acrisure Stadium. Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Raiders-Steelers in Week 16 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Steelers odds

Spread: Steelers -2.5 (-110)

Point total: 38

Moneyline: Steelers -135, Raiders +115

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Steelers -2.5

Both of these teams have hovered around .500 against the spread this season, with the Raiders sitting at 7-7 and the Steelers 7-6-1, respectively. Las Vegas has struggled to win on the road this season with just a 2-6 record, and the colder weather could very well play in the favor of the home team in this one. Plus, the Steelers could have some extra motivation to play for in the wake of Franco Harris’ passing, so I like Pittsburgh to leverage their defense and the run game to limit the Raiders’ offense and pull off a hard-fought win.

Over/under: Under 38

The Raiders have the sixth-highest-scoring offense (28.3 PPG) when playing at home, but that number drops to 14th when they travel on the road (21.0 PPG). It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Las Vegas make the ground game a focal point amid the backdrop of colder weather, which could play into the Steelers’ preference of making this a physical, closely contested match. Additionally, five of the Raiders’ eight road games this season has finished under while four of the Steelers’ six home games have similarly finished under. I like the trend to continue this week with a lower-scoring affair between these two teams.

Player prop: Davante Adams over 69.5 receiving yards (-115)

Despite surviving a dramatic last-second win last week over the Patriots, the Raiders' top wide receiver finished with his third-fewest receiving yards in a game (28) this season. The sound strategy would be for Derek Carr and Josh McDaniels to attack a much more susceptible Steelers pass defense which ranks 24th in the league, versus limiting themselves against Pittsburgh’s seventh-ranked run defense. Expect a nice bounce-back game from Adams on Saturday, which means he should finish above his allotted receiving total.