Best NFL player prop bets for Raiders-Steelers for Week 16

Week 16 brings a jam-packed main slate of games on Saturday, December 24. The Las Vegas Raiders will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in a rare Saturday Night Football game. Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium in chilly Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is set for 8:15 p.m. with the game airing on NFL Network.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Steelers: Best NFL player prop bets

Davante Adams, over 5.5 receptions (+115)

Adams is one of the most targeted wide receivers in the league. While he has combined for only seven receptions over his last two games, he had five straight games of at least seven receptions before that. Both of these defenses are better at slowing down the run than they are at the pass, so look for Adams to tally at least six receptions in this game.

Kenny Pickett, over 186.5 passing yards (-115)

Pickett has cleared concussion protocols and will start on Saturday night. It is going to be a rigidly cold and windy game, but the Steelers are going to have to pass the ball to win. Not counting his last game against the Baltimore Ravens when he attempted one pass, Pickett has had at least 187 passing yards in five of his last six games.

Josh Jacobs, over 82.5 rushing yards (-115)

Jacobs has been a workhorse this season and has put the offense on his back. He has five straight games with at least 93 rushing yards. The Steelers' defense allows only 109 rushing yards per game, so it will be a tough matchup, but Jacobs should be able to hit his mark.