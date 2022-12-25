Best NFL player prop bets for Buccaneers vs. Cardinals for Week 16 Sunday Night Football

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head to Glendale to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 25 with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The Bucs enter as 7.5-point favorites as they attempt to hold onto their narrow lead in the NFC South. The Cardinals have been eliminated from playoff contention.

We’ve picked a few of our favorite player prop bets for this matchup below. All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buccaneers vs. Cardinals: Best NFL player prop bets

Leonard Fournette over 39.5 rushing yards (-115)

The Cardinals’ run defense has been a major weakness for the team this year, and Fournette has added 40 or more rushing yards to the Bucs’ offense in three of his past four appearances. Fournette should be able to pass this mark easily.

Chris Godwin over 66.5 receiving yards (-115)

Godwin will be going up against a passing defense that falls right around the middle of the league. He caught all eight of his targets last week for 83 yards, and has surpassed 60 receiving yards in four of his last five games. He should be Brady’s favorite target.

Trace McSorley under 192.5 passing yards (-115)

McSorley is still new to the starting position. In just under two quarters in his last appearance, he passed for 95 yards and two interceptions against the Denver Broncos. While the Cardinals shouldn’t care about too much aside from a good draft pick now that they’ve been eliminated from playoff contention, it would be surprising if they called a pass-heavy game with McSorley under center.