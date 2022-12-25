Breaking down NFL betting splits for Bucs vs. Cardinals on Week 16 Sunday Night Football

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 25 at 8:20 p.m. ET. As the betting public finalizes their wagers on the SNF game, we take a look at where people are leaning on the matchup.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bucs vs. Cardinals, Week 16 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Buccaneers are 7.5-point favorites. 70% of the handle and 59% of bets are being placed on the Buccaneers to cover.

Is the public right? The Cardinals have struggled this entire season, and with Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy both injured and out for this matchup, the Bucs should be able to cover this spread, even though they have fallen apart in the second half a few times recently.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 41.5. 51% of the handle and 51% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? The public is just down the halfway mark on this one, which is fair. Neither team’s defense has been particularly strong lately — the Bucs allowed the Bengals to score 31 points in one half last week, and the Cards haven’t held an opponent to less than 24 points since mid-October. However, neither offense has been particularly impressive, either, so the public is correct in hedging right down the middle.

Betting the moneyline: The Bucs are road favorites with moneyline odds at -350. Moneyline odds for the Cardinals are at +290. 89% of the handle and 89% of bets are being placed on the Bucs to win.

Is the public right? Yes, for similar reasons that they’re right about the Bucs being able to cover the spread — a Trace McSorley-led offense is not going to be able to do much against Tampa Bay, and this could be the chance for the Bucs to finally get out of their rut.