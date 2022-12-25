Broncos vs. Rams: Game picks, best bets for Week 16 NFL season

The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams will get together on Saturday afternoon from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The game will kick off a 4:30 p.m. ET as both teams enter with 4-10 records despite high expectations heading into the season.

Here, we'll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Broncos-Rams in Week 16 of the NFL season.

Broncos vs. Rams odds

Spread: Broncos -3

Point total: 36.5

Moneyline: Broncos -155, Rams +135

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Broncos -3

For all of the Broncos issues this season, their defense has held up well as one of the top units in the league and is by far the best group that will take the field in this game. Denver ranks fourth defensively in yards per play, and that is worth taking the Broncos by a field goal.

Over/under: Under 36.5

Get ready to sweat a low under, but it will be worth it considering how bad both offenses are this season. The Broncos rank 27th in yards per play offensively, while the Rams check in at dead last in that category. It’s tough to find many reasons to think either team will hit 20 in this contest.

Player prop: Russell Wilson Under 1.5 passing TDs (-200)

You’re obviously not going to get a very high payout with this wager, but it’s hard to think Russell Wilson will toss multiple scores in this contest. He has just 11 TD passes on the entire season and threw more than one in a game twice this year. With points hard to come by for both offenses, the under TD pass total is worth a bet.