Bucs vs. Cardinals: Game picks, best bets for Week 16 NFL season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will hit the road for a matchup with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday Night Football from State Farm Stadium in Glendale. The Christmas Day game will get started at 8:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBC. The Bucs lost consecutive games and somehow hold a one-game lead over the rest of the NFC South despite a 6-8 record, while the Cardinals have been eliminated from playoff contention at 4-10.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Buccaneers-Cardinals in Week 16 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bucs vs. Cardinals odds

Spread: Buccaneers -7.5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Buccaneers -360, Cardinals +295

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Buccaneers -7.5

The Bucs need wins to feel comfortable with their lead in the division, and I’m not sure where the motivation comes from in this spot for the Cardinals. Trace McSorley will get the start after completing just 7-of-15 passes for 95 yards with two interceptions in last week’s loss to the Denver Broncos.

Over/under: Under 40.5

It would’ve been great to get this number at 41 or higher, but 40.5 is good enough because neither offense scares anybody. Even before Kyler Murray went down with an injury, the Arizona offense wasn’t much of a threat. The Cardinals currently rank 30th in yards per play, while Tampa Bay checks in at 25th in that category.

Player prop: Leonard Fournette Over 39.5 rushing yards (-115)

It’s getting close to Playoff Lenny time, and it feels like this is a game that could go well for the Bucs running back. Tampa Bay could jump on Arizona early and keep the ball in the ground to drain clock in the second half. Fournette surpassed 40 yards in seven of the eight times he received double-digit carries, and he should get to that total on Sunday night.