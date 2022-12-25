Best NFL player prop bets for Broncos-Rams for Week 16

Week 16 will see the Denver Broncos taking on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 25. This is the second of only three games on the Christmas Day slate. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 4:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Rams: Best NFL player prop bets

Latavius Murray, under 60.5 rushing yards (-115)

Murray was limited with an injury but is expected to play in this game. He is coming off a game with 130 rushing yards, but this is still a high line for him. The Rams’ defense is allowing the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game. Throw in that Murray had fewer than 48 rushing yards in two of his last three games, and I like the under.

Russell Wilson, over 221.5 passing yards (-115)

Los Angeles’ defense is allowing the 12th most passing yards per game. Wilson is expected to return from his injury and take the offense back over. His experiment hasn’t gone well this season, but this is still alow total for him. He is expected to have Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy active and has at least 222 passing yards in four of the last six games he played.

Cam Akers, under 53.5 rushing yards (-110)

Akers is coming off a game with 12 carries for 65 yards. Despite the poor game by starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, Akers still saw double-digit carries. Unfortunately, he has a tougher matchup this week as the Broncos rank in the bottom half of rushing yards allowed per game. The Los Angeles offense is going to struggle in this game, and Akers should finish with fewer than 54 rushing yards.