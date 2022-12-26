Best NFL player prop bets for Chargers vs. Colts for Week 16 Monday Night Football

In Monday Night Football this week, the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Indianapolis Colts. Last week, we saw the Green Bay Packers knock off the Los Angeles Rams in Green Bay. The game will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

Chargers vs. Colts: Best NFL player prop bets

Zack Moss, Over 59.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Last week, the Colts showed how much trust they have for Moss. Once Jonathan Taylor went down with injury, Moss carried the load for the Colts as he had 24 carries for 81 yards. The Chargers allow 145.6 rushing yards per game which ranks 26th in the NFL. Moss will be RB1 this week and should have 60+ rushing yards regardless of the score.

Justin Herbert, Over 1.5 Touchdown Passes (-160)

The Chargers passing offense has looked as good as it’s been all season. Mike Williams and Keenan Allen on the field at the same time is crucial for the team. When in the red zone, I expect them to rely on the passing game. In prime time, Williams usually makes a big play, so I would expect Herbert to have at least two touchdowns in this one. At plus money, over 2.5 probably isn't a bad bet.

Cameron Dicker, Over 2.5 PAT’s Made (+105)

I expect a big scoring game from the Chargers. Dicker has been accurate since taking over as the starting kicker in Los Angeles. If they score four touchdowns, I would expect him to make all his extra points. Even if he were to miss one, this play would still cash. It's also beneficial that they’re playing in a dome. Kickers perform better in domes.