Breaking down NFL betting splits for Chargers vs. Colts on Week 16 Monday Night Football

Week 16 of the NFL season will wrap up on Monday, December 26. This week’s edition of Monday Night Football will see the Los Angeles Chargers heading east to take on the Indianapolis Colts. Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and will air on ESPN.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chargers vs. Colts, Week 16 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Chargers are 4-point favorites. 65% of the handle and 76% of bets are being placed on the Chargers to cover.

Is the public right? The Colts are benching quarterback Matt Ryan and giving Nick Foles a shot. Jonathan Taylor has already been ruled out so Indy will have a tough test to make up his production. Los Angeles comes into this game healthy and doesn’t have to worry about playing in the cold unless the Colts open the roof, which is unlikely. The Chargers should cover in this game.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 45.5. 42% of the handle and 53% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? Personally, I always like taking the over, but this matchup screams under. The Colts' offense is depleted, but their defense has been playing better of late. Los Angeles has a history of playing down to their opponents and starting slowly. 61.5% of the Chargers’ games and 64.3% of the Colts’ games have seen the under hit.

Betting the moneyline: The Chargers are road favorites with moneyline odds at -210. Moneyline odds for the Colts are at +180. 88% of the handle and 86% of bets are being placed on the Chargers to win.

Is the public right? This should be Los Angeles’ game to lose. Unless you have a ton of faith in Foles, the lack of Taylor in the offense and the bad offensive line should have you fading the Colts’ offensive production. This is one of the few games that Justin Herbert will have Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Gerald Everett to start, so we should see the Chargers’ offense shine on their way to a win.