Chargers vs. Colts: Game picks, best bets for Week 16 NFL season

The Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts will close out the NFL weekend on Monday Night Football from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The game will get started at 8:15 p.m. ET and air on ESPN. The Chargers would be hanging onto a playoff spot of the season ended today, but the margin for error is small down the stretch, while the Colts are out of playoff contention.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Chargers-Colts in Week 16 of the NFL season.

Chargers vs. Colts odds

Spread: Chargers -4

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Chargers -200, Colts +170

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Chargers -4

Motivation is what you should be factoring in this time of year and with the Chargers battling for the postseason, what exactly would the Colts be playing hard for? Indianapolis just blew the largest lead in NFL history and will likely have a brand new coaching staff at the end of the season.

Over/under: Over 45.5

It feels like the Chargers offense could explode in this matchup if my theory of the Colts not likely to play all that hard comes true. Indianapolis allowed a combined 93 points in its last two games, and it’s difficult to find a reason why the Colts will come up big with an impressive defensive performance on Monday night.

Player prop: Justin Herbert Over 282.5 passing yards (-115)

Herbert threw for more than 300 yards in three consecutive games, and the Chargers should find some success and come out firing in this matchup. You may have to hope the Colts can stay competitive because a blowout could lead to more rushing attempts, but Herbert has a strong chance at exceeding this total.