Week 17 NFL Survivor pool strategy with safe, value, trap picks

The NFL regular season is rapidly coming to a close and Week 17 will bring the dawn of a new year. The NFL wraps up with Week 18, but Week 17 is the last week when enough is still on the line that most teams are sending out starters. The Titans and Jaguars might rest some starters ahead of their Week 18 showdown, and the Raiders have benched Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the regular season, but otherwise, most teams are sending out mostly starters.

If you are still going in your NFL Survivor pool, time is running out for using the big names that you might have been saving. Last week, the favorites did some winning, even our trap pick as the Ravens beat the Falcons. We’re back with advice to help you get through these final weeks and take home whatever your prize is, with a look at safe choices, value choices, and potential traps.

Safest picks

Chiefs over Broncos

Cowboys over Titans

49ers over Raiders

Best value picks

Chiefs over Broncos

Cowboys over Titans

49ers over Raiders

Chargers over Rams

The three safe picks are also value picks at this point of the year. The Cowboys and 49ers both still have something to play for in Week 17 with the Eagles still not done with the NFC East and No. 1 seed. If the Eagles win this week, that’s all shut down. Dallas would be locked into the No. 5 spot, so resting players makes sense. The 49ers could still compete with the Vikings for the No. 2 seed, so there’s some value there.

Trap pick

Eagles over Saints

Jalen Hurts is unlikely to play this week and Gardner Minshew is a huge wild card. Stay away.