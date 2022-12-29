Full list of Week 17 straight-up picks with confidence levels

The NFL is headed into the new year this weekend. Week 17 kicks off on Thursday with the Cowboys facing the Titans, but then wraps around the new year with 14 games on January 1 and one more on January 2.

The playoff field will not be finalized this weekend, but we could have all but one spot determined by the close of Sunday’s slate. The Jaguars and Titans will determine the AFC South in Week 18, but everything else could be finalized this weekend ahead of the Bills-Bengals game on Monday Night Football.

And so, we’re back with another round of straight-up picks for Week 17 of the regular season. We pick each game’s winner, and then slot the picks based on confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicates a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win.

I had a 10-6 performance last week. I was 2-0 on high confidence picks, 5-2 on medium, 2-4 on low, and 1-0 on no confidence picks.

High confidence

Cowboys over Titans

Chiefs over Broncos

49ers over Raiders

Medium confidence

Jaguars over Texans

Lions over Bears

Chargers over Rams

Low confidence

Eagles over Saints

Giants over Colts

Commanders over Browns

Dolphins over Patriots***

Falcons over Cardinals

Seahawks over Jets***

Packers over Vikings

Ravens over Steelers

Bengals over Bills***

No confidence

Panthers over Bucs