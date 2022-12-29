Best NFL player prop bets for Cowboys vs. Titans for Week 17 Thursday Night Football

The final Thursday Night Football game will take place on Thursday, December 29. The Dallas Cowboys will hit the road to take on the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Amazon Prime Video.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Titans: Best NFL player prop bets

CeeDee Lamb, over 70.5 receiving yards (-120)

Lamb has a great matchup in Week 17. The Titans are allowing the second-most passing yards per game. Lamb has tallied at least 120 receiving yards in back-to-back games. He had seen his production diminish throughout the season, but his 18 targets over the last two games give him upside for this game.

Robert Woods, over 23.5 receiving yards (-115)

Someone is going to have to muster some offense for the Titans. Backup quarterback Malik Willis will be under center again as Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out. Running back Derrick Henry is doubtful so Willis and the passing game has to step up. He only had 99 passing yards last week, but Woods had four receptions for 30 yards last week. It’s a low line so take the over on Woods’ receiving.

Dak Prescott, over 240.5 passing yards (-125)

Prescott has been struggling with his accuracy over his last few games. The good news is that he has at least 241 passing yards in seven of his last eight games played this season. With Tennessee allowing the second-most passing yards per game, Prescott has a great chance to surpass this total.