Cowboys vs. Titans: Game picks, best bets for Week 17 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Tennessee Titans for Week 17’s Thursday Night Football game. Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Amazon Prime Video.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Cowboys-Titans in Week 17 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Titans odds

Spread: Cowboys -12

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -625, Titans +470

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Cowboys -12

The Titans may already be looking to their matchup in Week 18 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The winner of that game will win the AFC South, so you can’t blame Tennessee for planning ahead. That being said, with no Derrick Henry and Malik Willis under center, you can see why Dallas is favored by 12. Their offense has been firing on all cylinders, and that should continue against the Titans.

Over/under: Under 39.5

Dallas has scored at least 27 points in eight straight games. Even with Tony Pollard held out of the game, they shouldn't have trouble putting up points. The problem is that I’m not sure how many points the Titans can score. Joshua Dobbs will be under center, and Derrick Henry is unlikely to play. I’m taking the under.

Player prop: CeeDee Lamb over 71.5 receiving yards (-115)

Lamb has a great matchup in Week 17. The Titans are allowing the second-most passing yards per game. Lamb has tallied at least 120 receiving yards in back-to-back games. He had seen his production diminish throughout the season, but his 18 targets over the last two games give him upside for this game.