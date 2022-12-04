Best NFL player prop bets for Colts vs. Cowboys for Week 13 Sunday Night Football

The Indianapolis Colts face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13 of the NFL season, with the showdown set for Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium with the game airing on NBC. The Colts are hoping to snap a two-game losing streak while the Cowboys have their sights set on making it three wins in a row.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Cowboys: Best NFL player prop bets

Ezekiel Elliot, Anytime TD scorer (-110)

Dallas has a nice one-two punch in the backfield, but it seems like Elliot has a knack for finding the end zone, particularly in goal-line situations. The veteran tailback has six rushing touchdowns in his last five games with Dallas seeming committed to making sure he gets an ample amount of carries alongside Tony Pollard. While racking up rushing yards may be a stretch for Elliot, finding the end zone seems like a given each week.

Tony Pollard, Over 62.5 rushing yards (-115)

Pollard is coming off a relatively quiet rushing performance last week with just 60 yards against the Giants, but he should be poised for a comeback in Week 13. He arguably has the speed-burst advantage over Elliott in the backfield, and Pollard is averaging a career-high 69.2 rushing yards per game this season. The Colts rank 17th in run defense and give up an average of 118.3 rushing yards per game, so Pollard should have ample opportunities to finish over his allotted total.

Matt Ryan, Over 0.5 interceptions (-150)

Ryan has the third-most interceptions in the NFL heading into Sunday night with 10 on the season, and the veteran signal-caller has six interceptions alone in his last five games. The Cowboys' defense is tied for seventh with an average of 1.5 takeaways per game, and their pass rush should be able to get to Ryan in the pocket. Dallas should be equipped to generate at least one takeaway at the expense of the Colts’ veteran quarterback.