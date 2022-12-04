Breaking down NFL betting splits for Colts vs. Cowboys on Week 13 Sunday Night Football

The Indianapolis Colts will take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13 of the NFL season, with the matchup set for Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium and the game will air on NBC. Below we take a look at the betting splits for the matchup.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Cowboys, Week 13 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Cowboys are 10.5-point favorites. 58% of the handle and 57% of bets are being placed on the Cowboys to cover.

Is the public right? The Colts are 5-7 against the spread this season while the Cowboys are 7-4 themselves, and a noteworthy 4-2 versus the spread when playing at home. The 10.5 line might be somewhat substantial, but Dallas has a number of weapons on offense that should allow them to build a sizable lead versus the Colts. The Cowboys also have a +8.4 scoring margin this season, with that average bumping to +14.0 over their past three games.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 44.5. 58% of the handle are being placed on the under and 56% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? The total has finished under in nine of the Colts’ 12 games this season, while the Cowboys are 5-6 themselves. Indianapolis’ lack of scoring points will likely make the under seem more likely in this contest, as the Colts rank 30th with an average of 15.8 points per game. It seems like the most feasible means of the combined total to finish over would be for Dallas to blow out their opponent, though give credit where it's due. The Colts surrender the 11th-fewest points per game to their opponents, making the under seem realistic.

Betting the moneyline: The Cowboys are home favorites with moneyline odds at -540 Moneyline odds for the Colts are at +420. 89% of the handle and 93% of bets are being placed on the Cowboys to win.

Is the public right? Simply put these are two teams on completely different ends of the spectrum. The Colts are 4-7-1 and are now 1-2 in the Jeff Saturday era, with questions arising about the new head coach’s experience in clock management. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are 8-3 and are coming off two notable wins with a blowout over the Vikings and a big win over their division rival New York Giants. Dallas simply has more talent in this contest, and they are favored for a reason.