Steelers vs. Falcons: Game picks, best bets for Week 13 NFL season

The incoming Week 13 schedule will include a matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7) and Atlanta Falcons (5-7) for a cross-conference battle of two teams hoping to keep their 2022-23 seasons alive. The Steelers are coming off a 24-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, and Atlanta has fallen in three of their last four appearances.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Steelers-Falcons in Week 13 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Falcons odds

Spread: Falcons -1

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Falcons -110, Steelers -110

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Steelers +1

Kenny Pickett has shown improvement in seven starts for the Steelers. While he’s definitely more a game manager than stat padder at this point of his rookie campaign, Pittsburgh has rallied around him to string together two victories in their last three games.

Over/under: Under 42

With both of these teams’ offenses moving at a glacial pace on most weeks, this is has the feels of such an event. While the Steelers have tried to be more pass-heavy recently, head coach Mike Tomlin will likely feature his two talented running back Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren for most of the game, and let the defense keep Atlanta in check.

Player prop: Cordarrelle Patterson O7.5 receiving yards (-125)

If we were to see this line last season, we’d probably throw the bank on the over. Patterson isn’t getting much work in the passing game this season. He did have three catches for a season-high 19 yards last game vs. the Commanders. If Patterson gets at least a few catches, you’d think he gets to the over in this game.