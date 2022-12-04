Broncos vs. Ravens: Game picks, best bets for Week 13 NFL season

The incoming Week 13 schedule will include a matchup between the Denver Broncos (3-8) and Baltimore Ravens (7-4) for what’s expected to be a defensive showdown with two struggling offenses. The Ravens are coming off a 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, while Denver has fallen in their last three contests.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Broncos-Ravens in Week 13 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Ravens odds

Spread: Ravens -8

Point total: 38.5

Moneyline: Ravens -350, Broncos +290

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Broncos +8

This may be a shocker to most, but this is a winnable game for the Broncos if they play their cards right. As bad as they’ve been in 2022, they always manage to keep matchups close and low-scoring, thanks in large part to their dynamic defense. Currently in the AFC West basement, they have nowhere to go but up, and the Ravens are playing with immense pressure on them in a neck-and-neck battle with the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC North.

Over/under: Under 38.5

Denver has finished with less than 17 total points the last three games. As for the Ravens, if it weren’t for a high-scoring fourth quarter last Sunday against Jacksonville, they would’ve ended with 12 total points on four field-goals from Justin Tucker. A Week 13 affair on a dreary cold Sunday should prevent scoring.

Player prop: Gus Edwards O54.5 rushing yards (-115)

The Broncos are down bad. Denver’s defense is depleted and the offense doesn’t help things. If the game script plays out like the sportsbook thinks, this should be a Ravens’ blowout. If that’s the case, we should see plenty of running the ball from Baltimore. D’Onta Foreman got over 100 rushing yards last week. Hell, Chuba Hubbard got to the over on this line as well for the Panthers. If Edwards is healthy and gets 15-20 touches, he should hit the over here.