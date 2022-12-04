Colts vs. Cowboys: Game picks, best bets for Week 13 NFL season

The Sunday slate for Week 13 will wrap up with a non-conference matchup. The Indianapolis Colts will be featured in primetime for the second week in a row as they take on the Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Colts-Cowboys in Week 13 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Cowboys odds

Spread: Cowboys -10.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Colts +390, Cowboys -490

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Cowboys -10.5

The Colts have been keeping their games close, but I don’t think they have that luck this week. Their offensive line has been brutal, and they are due for a bad matchup against the Cowboys’ defense. Dallas’ offense should be able to put up points on Indy, so I think the Cowboys will end up covering the double-digit point spread.

Over/under: Over 44

The Colts have struggled to score points amidst the turnover for their franchise. Only one of their last five games saw a point total that would have surpassed the line for this game. Alternatively, the Cowboys are scoring without hesitation and have seen more than 44 points scored in four of their last five games. I expect the point total to reach at least 45 on Sunday night for this game.

Player prop: Michael Pittman Jr. under 60.5 receiving yards (-115)

Pittman has been the unquestioned best receiver for the Colts this season. He has survived the rotating door at quarterback and seems on the same page as current QB Matt Ryan. Pittman has a tough matchup on Sunday, though, as the Dallas defense allows the fewest passing yards per game. He has fewer than 61 yards in four of his last six games.so I’m taking the under in the bad matchup.