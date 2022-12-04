Chargers vs. Raiders: Game picks, best bets for Week 13 NFL season

The Los Angeles Chargers travel to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium, and the game will air on CBS. The Raiders will look to split the season series after falling to the Chargers on the road in the season opener.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Chargers-Raiders in Week 13 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chargers vs. Raiders odds

Spread: Raiders -1 (-110)

Point total: 50.5

Moneyline: Raiders -115, Chargers -105

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Raiders -1

Los Angeles is 7-4 against the spread this season while Las Vegas is 5-6, but this Week 13 matchup is essentially a pick-em between these two teams. While the Chargers got the win back in Week 1, the Raiders are riding the momentum with two straight games of beating the spread. It should be a tightly contested affair between division rivals, but the Raiders seem to be finding their momentum and should even the season series with a win on Sunday.

Over/under: Under 50.5

The point total seems like a lofty number to hit, with many assuming that the final score will emulate last season’s finale in which Las Vegas won on a last-second field goal in overtime. But earlier this season these two teams combined for just 43 points, and both teams come into this matchup with significant injuries to their respective receiving corps. Mike Wiliams is likely out for the Chargers again, and the Raiders will be without Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow. The run game could be at the forefront of this battle, setting up the under to finish under.

Player prop: Josh Jacobs over 91.5 rushing yards

Jacobs leads all running backs in yards and is coming off a record-setting performance in which he totaled 229 rushing yards versus the Seahawks last week. Chances are he won’t put up similar type video game numbers, but he does have a favorable matchup with the Chargers’ run defense. Los Angeles ranks 28th against the run and gives up an average of 151.4 rushing yards per game. The Raiders have no reason to not feed Jacobs again this week, and look for him to exceed the high rushing total set for this matchup.