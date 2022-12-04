Chiefs vs. Bengals: Game picks, best bets for Week 13 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs travel to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Paycor Stadium, and the game will air on CBS. Sunday’s matchup is a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship game, where the Bengals punched their ticket to the Super Bowl after their 27-24 win over the Chiefs.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Chiefs-Bengals in Week 13 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs. Bengals odds

Spread: Chiefs -1.5 (-110)

Point total: 52.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -135, Bengals +115

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Chiefs -1.5

This is essentially a pick-em game between these two AFC contenders, though coming into Week 13 it’s the Bengals that have had more success against the spread. Cincinnati is 8-3 while Kansas City is 4-6-1 this season. While the Bengals have recently found their groove, the Chiefs have been efficient all season long and the chip on their shoulder could prove to be the x-factor. Look for Kansas City to avenge their loss in the AFC Championship game.

Over/under: Under 52.5

The point total illustrates that many are expecting this to be a shootout between two explosive offenses, but that was the same belief for Week 6 between the Chiefs and Bills. Instead, that game was a closely contested game throughout all four quarters with the point total hitting the under. I expect the same to happen between these two on Sunday, and while points may be scored I feel the 52.5-point total is a bit too steep to surpass.

Player prop: Travis Kelce over 83.5 receiving yards

Kansas City’s receiving corps has taken a hit to their depth with injuries, but that is no issue when you have Travis Kelce as your top target. The Bengals have given up the 13th-most yards this season to opposing tight ends, with an average of 51 yards per game. Kelce is on a different level, clearly, and should be the primary target for Patrick Mahomes in this contest. Look for the Pro Bowl tight end to put together a strong performance in this AFC Championship rematch.