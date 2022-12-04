Packers vs. Bears: Game picks, best bets for Week 13 NFL season

The incoming Week 13 schedule will include an NFC North matchup between the Green Bay Packers (4-8) and Chicago Bears (3-9), as both teams play for pride, rather than a playoff appearance. The Packers are coming off a 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, while Chicago has fallen in five-straight games.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Packers-Bears in Week 13 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Packers vs. Bears odds

Point spread: Packers -4.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Packers -190, Bears +160

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Bears +4.5

Justin Fields will likely return at quarterback this week, after Trevor Siemian filled in against the New York Jets in Week 12. Fields had the Bears offense surging before injuring his shoulder in Week 11. We could potentially see a Fields vs. Jordan Love head-to-head matchup if Aaron Rodgers can’t go for the Packers, so look for Fields and the Bears defense to come through and win outright if that is the case.

Over/under: Over 45

The Bears have Fields back and that’s huge. Rodgers is also going to play, though it’s unclear how healthy he is. The Packers just dropped 33 points on the Eagles and the Bears’ defense is worse. Both teams should do a bunch of damage on the ground. That could leech the clock but it also could lead to some big plays.

Player prop: Aaron Jones O55.5 rushing yards (-120)

Speaking of rushing, Jones should have a field day. Jones ran for well over this number in Week 2 vs. Chicago. He isn’t hitting this number often but the Packers also haven’t been in advantageous positions for Jones this season. If Green Bay can gain a lead, that could help Jones get more touches. There’s no reason for Matt LaFleur to get cute in this game. Give Jones the ball and let him carry you to victory.