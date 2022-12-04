Dolphins vs. 49ers: Game picks, best bets for Week 13 NFL season

We have made it to Week 13 of the NFL season. In a game chop full of revenge opportunities, the Miami Dolphins will head west to take on the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California is set for 4:05 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Dolphins-49ers in Week 13 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs. 49ers odds

Spread: 49ers -4

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Dolphins +160, 49ers -190

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: 49ers -4

It is hard to pick against the Dolphins because of their high-octane offense and how easily they can score points. San Francisco matches up well, though, as they are back to controlling the pace of the game to what works for their offense. San Francisco has turned their season around since adding RB Christian McCaffrey ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline, and they should continue to roll by covering on Sunday.

Over/under: Over 46.5

Miami is riding a five-game win streak, while San Francisco has won their last four games. The Dolphins are averaging 30.2 points over their win streak, and the 49ers averaged 26 points. While San Francisco’s defense is usually pretty stout, I think we see ample points scored on both sides and the over hitting.

Player prop: Jeff Wilson Jr. UNDER 45.5 rushing yards

The 49ers are giving up the fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL and Raheem Mostert will be able to play this week. That should thin out Wilson’s touches while the 49ers do their thing against the run.