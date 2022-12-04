Jaguars vs. Lions: Game picks, best bets for Week 13 NFL season

The incoming Week 13 schedule will include a matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) and Detroit Lions (4-7), as both teams have performed to the level that was expected of them before the 2022-23 NFL season. The Jaguars are coming off a 28-27 win against the Baltimore Ravens, while Detroit fell three points shy of their fourth-straight victory against the Buffalo Bills in Week 12.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Jaguars-Lions in Week 13 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs. Lions odds

Point spread: Lions -1

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: DET -110, JAX -110

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Lions -1

Trevor Lawrence has been playing well of late, but I like the Lions, as they are healthy and Jared Goff has also been playing well, having helped the Lions win 3 of their last 4. The two QBs have almost identical stats to go along with an identical win-loss record. It makes sense this line is so close, but the home game to go along with DeAndre Swift not being on the injury report along with DJ Chark, Josh Reynolds and Jameson Williams getting healthy, makes me lean Lions.

Over/under: OVER

This game begs for you to take the over as both team’s offenses have played well enough and neither team has much defensively. Of course, that is why it’s pushed up to 51.5 points. This game should go over, so I’m going to pick the over.

Player prop: Trevor Lawrence OVER 252.5 passing yards

Lawrence has beaten this number in 3 of his last 5 games and now he gets to face the Lions awful pass defense. If this game lives up to the over/under, Lawrence is going to need to throw the ball and hit this prop.