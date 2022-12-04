Browns vs. Texans: Game picks, best bets for Week 13 NFL season

The incoming Week 13 schedule will include an AFC matchup between the Cleveland Browns (4-7) and Houston Texans (1-9-1), with a Deshaun Watson debut/reunion as the headliner at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Browns are coming off a 23-17 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Texans are winless in every appearance since Week 5.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Browns-Texans in Week 13 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Browns vs. Texans odds

Point spread: Browns -7

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Browns -315, Texans +260

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Browns -7

The Texans players don’t have any real reason to get up for this game against DeShaun Watson, while Watson likely has many reasons to play as well as possible. But, the real reason the Browns should take it to the Texans is Nick Chubb and their running game against the Texans who have allowed the most rushing touchdowns in the league to go along with the most rushing yards.

Over/under: UNDER 47

The Texans have little offense while the Browns will likely rely on the running game while they get Watson up to speed. This is a perfect game to do that for Watson and I expect them to just get their win and bring Watson along slowly.

Player prop: Nick Chubb OVER 94.5 yards rushing

This is a really high number, but one that Chubb has surpassed six times in 11 games. The games he didn’t beat this number, they were playing a good defense or good offense or both. That isn’t the case with the Texans. This game sets up perfectly for a big game from Chubb.